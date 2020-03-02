Play

Kenny Williams: One board shy of double-double

Williams totaled 18 points (7-16 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 0-0 FT), nine rebounds, and three assists in Saturday's G League win over Santa Cruz.

Williams has turned in two of his biggest games in recent memory over his last two contests, scoring 37 total points. He is still averaging just 6.5 points on the season, however.

