Williams tallied 14 points (6-13 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 0-1 FT), 12 rebounds, three assists and three steals over 28 minutes in Friday's 109-106 win over the Blue.

Williams has had fairly consistent playing time to begin the G League season, but he posted his first double-double of the year with a season-high 12 rebounds against Oklahoma City on Friday. He's started eight of the first 11 games of the season and is averaging 10.8 points and 4.5 rebounds over 26.9 minutes per contest.