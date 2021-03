Williams compiled 15 points (6-12 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, two assists and two steals over 24 minutes in Saturday's 127-97 loss to the Ignite.

Williams came off the bench once again during Saturday's regular-season finale, but he was one of two players to score at least 15 points for Austin during the blowout loss. He's now averaging 11.0 points and 4.5 rebounds over 26.0 minutes per game this season.