Kenny Williams: Three steals in win

Williams scored four points (2-5 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 0-0 FT) and added one rebound, two assists and three steals during Friday's G League win over the Swarm.

Williams played his usual 18 minutes and turned in average stats by his standards. His three steals were surprising, however, as he is only averaging 0.9 per game this season.

