Wooten posted 10 points (4-8 FG, 1-4 FT), 10 rebounds and an assist across 32 minutes in Tuesday's G League loss to Delaware.

Wooten started at center in this game, and the undrafted rookie out of Oregon capitalized on the extra time with a double-double. He continues to be a strong shooter, as he's drained 62.1 percent of field goals this year while adding 5.8 rebounds per game.