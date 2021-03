Wooten compiled eight points (4-4 FG, 0-1 FT), six rebounds, two blocks and one steal over 17 minutes in Tuesday's 119-111 win over Iowa.

Wooten came off the bench Tuesday, but he was perfect from the field and posted a solid stat line during the narrow win over the Wolves. The 22-year-old is now averaging 4.4 points and 4.9 rebounds over 18.2 minutes per game this season.