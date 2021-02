Wooten posted eight points (4-6 FG), six rebounds, two steals and one assist over 21 minutes in Tuesday's 115-109 loss to the Swarm.

Wooten has been part of the starting lineup for six of his first eight appearances of the G League season, but he's had fairly inconsistent production for the Vipers. He's averaging 4.6 points and 4.9 rebounds over 20.1 minutes per game to begin the year.