Wooten totaled 10 points (2-5 FG, 3-3 FT), six rebounds, two assists and two blocks in 25 minutes during Saturday's 119-115 loss to Fort Wayne in the G League.

Wooten had yet to score a point for the Vipers after going scoreless in their first game and sitting out the second. The 22-year-old averaged 7.7 points and 6.1 rebounds across 27 games for Westchester last year.