Wooten (ankle) was waived by the Knicks on Saturday, Steve Popper of Newsday reports.
After sticking with the team to the brink of the season, Wooten was waived just ahead of Wednesday's opener. If he clears waivers, there's a good chance he joins Westchester for the start of the 2019-20 season.
More News
-
Knicks' Kenny Wooten: Named to G League All-Defensive Team•
-
Knicks' Kenny Wooten: To miss at least six weeks•
-
Knicks' Kenny Wooten: Set for thumb surgery•
-
Knicks' Kenny Wooten: Returns from dislocated finger•
-
Knicks' Kenny Wooten: Still sidelined with finger injury•
-
Knicks' Kenny Wooten: Dealing with dislocated finger•