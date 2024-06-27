Caldwell-Pope declined his $15.4 million player option for the 2024-25 season Thursday and will become a free agent, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.
Caldwell-Pope was remarkably consistent for the Nuggets over the past two seasons, and he averaged 10.1 points, 2.4 rebounds and 2.4 assists in 31.6 minutes per game over 76 regular-season appearances last year. He'll test the open market this summer, and he should draw interest from multiple teams.
More News
-
Nuggets' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Poor offensive showing Sunday•
-
Nuggets' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Available Sunday•
-
Nuggets' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Questionable for Game 4•
-
Nuggets' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Good to go Friday•
-
Nuggets' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Questionable for Game 3•
-
Nuggets' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Starts second half•