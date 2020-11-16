Caldwell-Pope declined his $8.49 million player option for 2020-21 on Monday and will become a free agent, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

The Lakers look set to replace both of their starters on the wing this offseason, as the team is expected to finalize a trade with the Thunder in the coming days that will send Danny Green and the 28th overall pick in the upcoming NBA draft to Oklahoma City in exchange for Dennis Schroder. Caldwell-Pope was the more productive of the two wings during the Lakers' run to the NBA title, averaging 10.7 points, 2.1 rebounds, 2.1 triples, 1.3 assists and 1.0 steals in 28.8 minutes per game over 21 postseason appearances while shooting 37.8 percent from long range. According to Charania, Caldwell-Pope is expected to have several suitors when free agency begins, so he should be in the market for a multi-year deal.