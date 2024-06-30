Caldwell-Pope will join the Magic on a three-year, $66 million deal, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Caldwell-Pope is headed to Orlando after spending the last two seasons with the Nuggets. The 31-year-old pro averaged 10.1 points, 2.4 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.3 steals per game last year on an impressive 40.6 percent from three. Caldwell-Pope will likely see a similar role next season with a Magic team that seems poised to make a run.