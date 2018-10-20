Kentrell Barkley: Drafted by Santa Cruz

Barkley was selected 17th overall by the Warriors during Saturday's 2018 G-League Draft.

Barkley played three seasons at East Carolina. Last year, during his junior campaign, he averaged 12.0 points, 7.3 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.3 steals in 32.2 minutes.

Our Latest Stories