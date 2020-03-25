Kenyon Martin: Declares for draft
Martin declared Tuesday for the 2020 NBA Draft, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
The son of 2000 No. 1 overall pick Kenyon Martin, "KJ" will head into the draft without having played college basketball after spending the 2019-20 season at IMG Academy in Florida as a post-graduate player. The 6-foot-6 forward is expected to either get selected in the second round or go undrafted.
