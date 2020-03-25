Play

Kenyon Martin Jr.: Declares for NBA Draft

Martin Jr. has declared for the 2020 NBA Draft, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN report.s

Son of former-first overall pick and NBA veteran Kenyon Martin, "KJ" is eligible for the draft after spending this past season playing for IMG Academy as a post-graduate. He graduated high school at Sierra Canyon prior to his enrollment at IMG. He is currently being projected as a second-round selection.

Our Latest Stories