Kerwin Roach: Back in double figures Saturday

Roach managed 15 points (4-7 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three assists, two rebounds and one steal in Saturday's loss against South Bay.

Roach recored double figures offensively for the first time since Jan. 18, snapping a streak of five consecutive contests in Saturday's victory. The former Texas Longhorn is currently averaging 7.3 points and 2.4 rebounds per contest with the Vipers this year.