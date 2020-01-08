Kerwin Roach: Drops 15 off bench

Roach tallied 15 points (6-9 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 0-1 FT), five rebounds, four assists and one steal during Tuesday's win at Stockton.

Roach managed an outstanding game offensively during the slaughter of Stockton on Tuesday, as the guard reached double figures for the third time in the past four contests while draining all three of this attempts from deep. The former Texas Longhorn is currently adding 7.1 points, 3.1 assists and 2.5 rebounds per contest.