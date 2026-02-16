Gilbert became a free agent Monday after his 10-day contract with the Wizards expired, Keith Smith of Spotrac.com reports.

Prior to signing his 10-day pact with Washington on Feb. 6, Gilbert had been playing for the Wizards' G League affiliate, the Capital City Go-Go. The Wizards will have the option of retaining Gilbert on a second 10-day deal, but he'll likely stick around in the organization as a member of the Go-Go if he doesn't end up getting re-signed ahead of Washington's next game Thursday versus Indiana. The undrafted rookie out of Iowa State appeared in three games for Washington over the course of his deal, averaging 2.0 points, 1.7 rebounds, 1.3 blocks, 1.0 assists and 0.7 steals in 16.0 minutes while shooting 1-for-4 from the field and 4-for-4 from the charity stripe.