Kethan Savage: Contributes with six assists
Savage got the start and had five points (2-2 FG, 1-2 FT), six assists, one rebound and one steal across 20 minutes during Sunday's 129-119 win over the visiting Herd.
Savage was able to contribute in the win primarily in his ability to pass the ball, as his six assists was tied for the most among all Raptors 905 players Sunday. The former Butler guard is averaging a scant 3.7 points and 2.0 assists during his first season in the G-League though.
