Kethan Savage: Suffers season-ending injury
Savage has suffered a season-ending right foot injury, Erik Gee of Sports Illustrated reports.
Savage averaged just over 12 minutes in the two games he appeared in this season, tallying just two points and four boards between the two tilts. His season-ending injury opened the door for Bazoumana Kone to join the Blue.
