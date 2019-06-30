Kevin Durant: Planning to sign max deal with Nets
Durant (Achilles) is expected to sign with the Nets when he announces his decision Sunday night, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
Durant will make the announcement Sunday night via his own platform -- "The Boardroom" -- but it's now widely expected that he'll sign a four-year, $164 million contract to head to the Eastern Conference for the first time in his career. Durant -- who is unlikely to be available for most, if not all, of next season -- is expected to be joined in Brooklyn by Kyrie Irving, as well as veteran center DeAndre Jordan, a close friend of Durant's. While the Nets may be in somewhat of a holding pattern while Durant recovers from his torn right Achilles, the addition of the two-time Finals MVP, plus Irving, will likely position the Nets to contend for an NBA title in 2021 and beyond.
More News
-
Warriors' Kevin Durant: Officially testing free agency•
-
Warriors' Kevin Durant: Could miss all of 2019-20 season•
-
Warriors' Kevin Durant: Undergoes Achilles surgery•
-
Warriors' Kevin Durant: No official injury update•
-
Warriors' Kevin Durant: May have torn Achilles' tendon•
-
Warriors' Kevin Durant: Achilles injury confirmed•
-
NBA's early offseason implications
Anthony Davis to L.A.? What about Kawhi Leonard? The two superstars headline early offseason...
-
Fantasy impact of 2019 class
Is this year's rookie class filled with potential Fantasy difference makers? It might be better...
-
Injuries to watch this offseason
Which injuries will you have to keep an eye on in the offseason? We've got the rundown on who...
-
Week 26 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the NBA season.
-
Week 26 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? Yes, some leagues play until the bitter end.
-
NBA Rookie Watch
Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...