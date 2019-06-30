Kevin Durant: Planning to sign max deal with Nets

Durant (Achilles) is expected to sign with the Nets when he announces his decision Sunday night, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Durant will make the announcement Sunday night via his own platform -- "The Boardroom" -- but it's now widely expected that he'll sign a four-year, $164 million contract to head to the Eastern Conference for the first time in his career. Durant -- who is unlikely to be available for most, if not all, of next season -- is expected to be joined in Brooklyn by Kyrie Irving, as well as veteran center DeAndre Jordan, a close friend of Durant's. While the Nets may be in somewhat of a holding pattern while Durant recovers from his torn right Achilles, the addition of the two-time Finals MVP, plus Irving, will likely position the Nets to contend for an NBA title in 2021 and beyond.