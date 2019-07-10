Hervey finished with 13 points (5-10 FG, 1-3, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, two assists and a block across 23 minutes in the Thunder's 84-76 win over Team Croatia in the Las Vegas Summer League on Tuesday.

Hervey paced the Thunder in scoring and rebounding for the second straight contest, though his final numbers in the box score paled in comparison to his massive effort in Monday's overtime win against the 76ers. Hervey continues to impress with his contributions across the board. He'll try to keep the momentum going in Thursday's game against the Trail Blazers.