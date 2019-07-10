Kevin Hervey: Continues to impress in win
Hervey finished with 13 points (5-10 FG, 1-3, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, two assists and a block across 23 minutes in the Thunder's 84-76 win over Team Croatia in the Las Vegas Summer League on Tuesday.
Hervey paced the Thunder in scoring and rebounding for the second straight contest, though his final numbers in the box score paled in comparison to his massive effort in Monday's overtime win against the 76ers. Hervey continues to impress with his contributions across the board. He'll try to keep the momentum going in Thursday's game against the Trail Blazers.
More News
-
NBA free agency: Second wave signings
As the basketball world awaits word on Kawhi Leonard, Nick Whalen analyzes the second wave...
-
NBA free agency: The early impact
NBA free agency opens with superstars and role players flying off the shelves. Nick Whalen...
-
NBA's early offseason implications
Anthony Davis to L.A.? What about Kawhi Leonard? The two superstars headline early offseason...
-
Fantasy impact of 2019 class
Is this year's rookie class filled with potential Fantasy difference makers? It might be better...
-
Injuries to watch this offseason
Which injuries will you have to keep an eye on in the offseason? We've got the rundown on who...
-
Week 26 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the NBA season.