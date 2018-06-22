Kevin Hervey: Drafted by OKC

Hervey was selected by the Thunder with the 57th overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft.

Hervey averaged 20.5 points, 8.5 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.2 steals for UT Arlington as a senior last season. His size (6-foot-8 with a 7-foot-4 wingspan) and all-around scoring ability make him an intriguing prospect. He's also a solid defender who isn't afraid to crash the boards. To stick at the NBA level, however, Hervey may need to work on shot selection and ball security.