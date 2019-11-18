Hervey tallied 23 points (8-18 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 13 rebounds, three steals, two assists and two blocks across 24 minutes during Saturday's 130-114 win over Westchester.

Hervey stuffed the stat sheet in 24 minutes, posting an impressive 13-rebound double-double. He wasn't afraid to pull from deep, hitting on five of 11. The 23-year-old made noise on the defensive end as well, posting three steals and two blocks. Through three games to start the G League season, Hervey is averaging 11.0 points, 12.0 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 2.7 blocks across 26.7 minutes. Moving forward, the Texas product will continue to provide meaningful minutes off the bench for the Blue.