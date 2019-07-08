Hervey totaled 17 points (5-15 FG, 1-8 3Pt, 6-8 FT), 17 rebounds, three assists, three steals and two blocks across 30 minutes during the Thunder's 84-81 overtime win over the 76ers in a Las Vegas Summer League game Monday.

One of the primary purposes of summer league play is to uncover potential diamonds in the rough who may have lacked opportunity previously. Hervey's dominant performance Monday, one that saw him pace the Thunder in both scoring and rebounding, thus served as an excellent example of the type of breakout effort that can elevate a player significantly. Hervey had opened summer league play with an 11-point, 12-rebound double-double as well, so he's been dominant through his first pair of contests in the desert. The 22-year-old forward averaged 11.0 points, 6.7 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 1.4 blocks and 1.3 steals across 32 games (15 starts) with the G League's OKC Blue last season, and he'll look to continue making his case for a training camp invite during his remaining games in Las Vegas.