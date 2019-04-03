Kevin Hervey: Nearly leads team in scoring
Hervey finished Friday's loss to Santa Cruz with 18 points (7-14 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds, five assists and three steals.
The Blue won their first G League playoff matchup but were unable to knock off the Warriors, who had earned a Round 1 bye. Hervey put together a solid rookie season when he was healthy, averaging 10.9 points, 6.6 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.3 steals in 32 games with the Blue.
