Kevin Hervey: Out with bone bruise
Hervey did not play in Friday's 103-99 win over South Bay thanks to a left knee injury.
A bone bruise tends to be difficult injury to overcome, but we'll see if Hervey can take the court against the Iowa Wolves on Monday.
