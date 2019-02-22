Hervey tallied 21 points (8-18 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 21 rebounds, four blocks, three assists and two steals in the 122-120 loss to the Vipers on Wednesday.

Hervey missed 18 games to begin the year thanks to a bone bruise, but the 6-9 big man put together his best performance this season with a massive 21-21 double-double off the bench. Hervey is averaging 8.0 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.3 blocks in 20.9 minutes per night, but those figures could trend up if he puts together a similar line in the future.