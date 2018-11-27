Kevin Hervey: Still not able to play
Hervey (bone bruise) did not play in Sunday's contest against the Hustle.
Hervey has yet to play for the Blue this season thanks to bone bruise that has proven to be especially difficult to overcome. An uncertain timeline for return makes Hervey's fantasy prospects nonexistent.
