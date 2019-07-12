Hervey produced 20 points (8-16 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 1-1 FT), seven rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block across 26 minutes during the Thunder's 92-87 win over the Trail Blazers in a Las Vegas Summer League game Thursday.

Hervey has likely played his way into a training camp invite with his performances in Las Vegas. The 2018 second-round pick has averaged 15.3 points, 10.3 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.5 blocks and 1.3 steals over 26.3 minutes in four games, and he'll still have additional opportunity to showcase his skills in the Thunder's upcoming elimination games.