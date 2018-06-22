Kevin Knox: Selected by Knicks with ninth pick
Knox was selected by the Knicks with the ninth overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft.
A top-10 recruit in the 2017 class, Knox had an up-and-down freshman year at Kentucky, averaging 15.6 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game while shooting 44.5 percent from the floor and 34.1 percent from three. One of the youngest players in the draft, Knox will need some polishing, but the Knicks likely won't contend for a playoff spot next season, so he'll be given the opportunity to play through mistakes as a rookie. Fantasy-wise, if the minutes are there, Knox could be a decent source of scoring and rebounding in Year 1.
