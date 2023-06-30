The Trail Blazers declined Knox's $3 million team option Thursday, Sean Highkin of RoseGardenReport.com reports.

Portland won't have the ability to match any offer Knox receives once free agency begins. The No. 9 pick in the 2018 NBA has had a tough start to his career, landing on four different teams in five seasons. In 2022-23, he averaged 6.6 points and 2.8 rebounds in 15.1 minutes across 63 games for the Pistons and Trail Blazers.