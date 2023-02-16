Love and the Cavaliers are in the process of finalizing a contract buyout, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Love hasn't seen game action since Jan. 24, missing three games with back spasms before being left out of the rotation upon his return. Although his impending leave won't have much effect on the Cavaliers, it does solidify the roles of Dean Wade and Cedi Osman for the back half of the campaign. Love should receive plenty of interest on the open market from contending teams considering his playoff experience, strong locker room presence and consistent play.