Love and the Cavaliers began finalizing a buyout of his contract Wednesday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Love hasn't seen game action since Jan. 24, missing three games with back spasms before being left out of the rotation upon his return. Though his impending exit won't have much of an effect on the Cavaliers, it does solidify the roles of Dean Wade and Cedi Osman as reserve big men for the back half of the campaign. Love should receive plenty of interest on the open market from contending teams in light of his extensive experience, strong locker room presence and ability to stretch the floor and rebound at a high rate.