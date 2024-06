McCullar (knee) was drafted by the Knicks with the No. 56 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft.

McCullar's final year at Kansas was cut short after he underwent a procedure on his left knee, which also prevented him from taking part in on-court drills during the NBA Draft Combine. However, McCullar's productive year at Kansas was enough to get him drafted, as he averaged 18.3 points, 6.0 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 1.5 steals in 26 games.