Kevin Olekaibe: Explodes for 33
Olekaibe recorded 33 points (13-18 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 4-7 FT), eight rebounds and six steals during Tuesday's win over Delaware.
The UNLV product exploded for a season high in points, reaching the 33-point mark while shooting an impressive 72.2 percent from the field. Okekaibe hasn't been a reliable scorer all season long though, as his home shooting percentage of 34.5 and his scoring average of 9.8 points per game indicates.
