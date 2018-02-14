Play

Kevin Olekaibe: Explodes for 33

Olekaibe recorded 33 points (13-18 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 4-7 FT), eight rebounds and six steals during Tuesday's win over Delaware.

The UNLV product exploded for a season high in points, reaching the 33-point mark while shooting an impressive 72.2 percent from the field. Okekaibe hasn't been a reliable scorer all season long though, as his home shooting percentage of 34.5 and his scoring average of 9.8 points per game indicates.

Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories