Porter's lawyers announced Tuesday that the 23-year-old has reached a plea agreement of third-degree reckless assault and second-degree harassment in the domestic case involving his former girlfriend stemming from his Sept. 11 arrest in New York City, Adrian Wojnarowksi of ESPN reports.

According to Porter's lawyers, he'll now have to complete a 26-week counseling program within the next year before he's then able to withdraw the plea. Just over a month after Porter was arrested, the Rockets traded him to the Thunder, who subsequently waived him. While the plea agreement represents a positive development for Porter from a legal standpoint, his history of troubling off-court behavior means that he's unlikely to be signed at any point in the near future.