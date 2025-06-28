Porter informed the Bucks on Saturday that he will decline his $2.5 million player option for the 2025-26 season, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.

Porter signed a two-year contract with the Clippers in June of 2024 but was traded the Bucks in February. He saw a consistent role off the Bucks' bench, and across 30 regular-season games (two starts) he averaged 11.7 points, 3.9 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.3 steals over 19.9 minutes per game. Porter is just 25 years old and should garner interest from teams looking to add a scoring punch to the bench.