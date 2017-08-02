Seraphin is planning on signing a two-year contract in Barcelona once he clears waivers from the Pacers, Scott Agness of VigilantSports.com reports.

Seraphin seemingly didn't find any NBA suitors for the 2017-18 campaign after posting 4.7 points and 2.9 boards across 11.4 minutes per game with the Pacers last season. He'll opt to sign a deal overseas instead, where he'll likely see a much bigger role than he has over the past handful of years.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
More NBA Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories