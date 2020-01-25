Kevin Young: Corrals nine rebounds Friday

Young scored five points (2-6 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT) and grabbed nine rebounds in a loss to Salt Lake City on Friday.

While Young continued to struggle to score -- he has averaged only 3.8 points over his last four games -- he has increased his action on the boards of late, pulling down 19 rebounds in the last two contests. The 29-year-old is posting per-game averages of 6.4 points and 5.3 rebounds on the season.