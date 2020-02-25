Kevin Young: Grabs four rebounds Monday
Young scored two points (1-3 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and hauled in four rebounds in a win over Salt Lake City on Monday.
Young isn't getting much playing time these days -- he hasn't logged over 20 minutes in a contest since Feb. 8 -- but he has shown an ability to put up decent rebound numbers on a per-minute basis. The 29-year-old's role is unlikely to grow as the team takes a look at younger players.
