Kevin Young: Plays 26 minutes Friday
Young scored six points (3-8 FG, 0-2 3Pt) and grabbed three rebounds in a loss to Texas on Friday.
Young logged more minutes than in his previous two games combined but did little with the opportunity, failing to notch double-digit points for the the ninth time in his last ten contests. The 29-year-old is averaging 6.4 points and 3.1 rebounds in 10 games with Stockton this season.
