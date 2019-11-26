Kevin Young: Signs on with Stockton
Young has agreed to a deal with Stockton.
Young was waived by the Santa Cruz Warriors earlier this month after appearing in three games with the club and averaging 1.3 points and 2.3 three boards over 9.3 minutes. It seems unlikely he will jump into a large contributing role, but the 29-year-old forward could see some minutes off the bench.
