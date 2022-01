Harris put up 15 points (4-6 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five assists, three rebounds, two steals and a block across 39 minutes in Saturday's 88-82 victory over the Lakeland Magic.

Harris led 905 in assists and shot very efficiently Saturday. He's shooting better than 43 percent both from the field and from three-point range in the G League this season, and he's averaging 14.8 points per game.