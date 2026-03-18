The fantasy playoffs have arrived in many leagues. If you're going to bring home a title, some tough decisions might need to be made along the way. In order to grab a hot waiver wire option or stream a player with a favorable schedule, dropping someone to create a roster spot might be necessary. Let's highlight five players to consider dropping who are still rostered in the majority of CBS leagues.

Keyonte George, Utah Jazz (89% rostered)

George previously struggled with his efficiency, shooting worse than 40% from the field in both of his first two seasons in the NBA. He turned that around this season, shooting 45.6%. It has helped propel him to a breakout fantasy campaign that has seen him average 23.6 points, 3.7 rebounds, 6.1 assists, 1.1 steals, and 2.5 3-pointers.

With the Jazz trying to improve their lottery odds again, they have been ruling key players out for the season because of injuries. Lauri Markkanen (hip) hasn't officially been ruled out for the final month, but with no positive updates regarding his progress, we might not see him play again. George recently joined him on the sidelines with a hamstring injury that will keep him out at least until the end of March. Even if he does play again, his minutes could be limited. As good as he has been, it's time to drop him for someone who is playing now.

Derik Queen, New Orleans Pelicans (77% rostered)

The Pelicans need Queen to be a big part of their future, especially given the haul that they sent to the Hawks to acquire him. While he began his rookie campaign coming off the bench, he had a 45-game stretch as a starter in which he averaged 12.7 points, 7.6 rebounds, 4.5 assists, 1.1 steals, and one block. He clearly has fantasy upside, especially given his passing prowess out of the center position.

While many teams with losing records are giving more opportunities to their young players right now, the Pelicans have reduced Queen's role. He has come off the bench and averaged just 20 minutes over their last 11 games. That left him with muted averages of 7.6 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 2.6 assists. With no indication that he will be starting again anytime soon, Queen should be dropped in 12-team leagues.

Anfernee Simons, Chicago Bulls (69% rostered)

Simons didn't provide much outside of points and 3-pointers as a member of the Celtics. After being traded to the Bulls, he had a stretch in which he averaged 17.4 points and 3.2 3-pointers across five games. However, it's important to note that the Bulls were missing several players because of injuries at that time, including Josh Giddey.

Simons has missed the last 11 games while recovering from a wrist injury. He will be out for at least another week, according to the team's most recent update. Even when he does return, he could be ticketed for a limited role off the bench behind Giddey and Tre Jones. Even at his best, Simons is mostly a source of just points and 3s, so there's no point in holding onto him while he is currently injured.

Keegan Murray, Sacramento Kings (55% rostered)

Murray played at least 76 games in each of his first three seasons in the NBA. His injury luck ran out, with him missing the first 15 games this season. Since then, he has been in and out of the lineup. Currently, he is sidelined by an ankle injury that is expected to keep him out until at least the end of March.

Even when Murray was on the floor, he wasn't exactly carrying fantasy managers. In 23 games, he averaged 14 points, 5.8 rebounds, 1.6 blocks, and 1.3 3-pointers. His efficiency has suffered with him being in and out of the lineup. He is only shooting 42.0% from the field and 27.7% from deep. The Kings are well on their way to one of the worst records in the league, so there is no need for them to play Murray until he is completely healthy. It wouldn't be a surprise if we have already seen the last of him for the season. With that in mind, he shouldn't still be rostered in this many leagues.

Cam Thomas, Milwaukee Bucks (55% rostered)

No one is questioning Thomas' ability to score. When he is cooking, he can put up points in a hurry. With little talent around him on the Nets, he averaged 22.5 and 24 points per game the last two seasons. The problem for fantasy is, he doesn't provide much help in other categories. The Nets decided to release him after this year's trade deadline, and he latched on with the Bucks. In two of his first four games with the team, he scored at least 27 points.

Despite a couple of productive outings right off the bat with the Bucks, Thomas has seen his role dwindle. He hasn't played at all the last two games. Prior to that, he averaged just 15 minutes over his last 11 games. Although his scoring upside can be tantalizing, there's no reason to roster him in fantasy right now. Even in 14-team leagues, he's someone to move on from.