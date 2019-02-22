Khadeem Lattin: Minuscule production since being traded

Lattin is averaging just 7.3 minutes in eight games since being acquired by Northern Arizona in January.

It's difficult to understand why Northern Arizona has been trepid with their newly acquired forward, as Lattin had been averaging close to 18 minutes with Raptors 905 prior to the trade. The 23-year-old can be a defensive presence when given the opportunity, but that simply hasn't been the case during his time with the Suns.