Khadeem Lattin: Registers double-double
Lattin posted 15 points and 13 rebounds in the loss Saturday to the Blue Coats.
Perhaps more important than his double-double, Lattin played 36 minutes Saturday which was easily a season-best through seven games. With both Chris Boucher and Jordan Loyd held out for strategical reasons, it'll be interesting to see whether Lattin continues to see a plethora of minutes, or if he'll return to his sub-18 minutes per game average.
