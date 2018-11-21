Khadeem Lattin: Registers double-double

Lattin posted 15 points and 13 rebounds in the loss Saturday to the Blue Coats.

Perhaps more important than his double-double, Lattin played 36 minutes Saturday which was easily a season-best through seven games. With both Chris Boucher and Jordan Loyd held out for strategical reasons, it'll be interesting to see whether Lattin continues to see a plethora of minutes, or if he'll return to his sub-18 minutes per game average.