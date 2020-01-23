Khalil Iverson: Bounces back with 10 boards

Iverson registered eight points (4-8 FG, 0-2 3Pt), 10 rebounds, two assists, a steal and a block in 23 minutes during Wednesday's loss to Wisconsin.

Iverson bounced back from a poor performance Friday against the Skyhawks to narrowly miss out on a double-double in his best rebounding outing of the season. While Wednesday's game was encouraging, Iverson's seeing far too few minutes per game (15.4) to make a real difference for fantasy owners.