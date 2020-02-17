Khalil Iverson: Effective in limited run
Iverson recorded eight points (4-7 FG, 0-1 3Pt), four rebounds, two assists and two steals in 13 minutes during Thursday's win over Canton.
Iverson helped bring the Drive into the All-Star break on a winning note, scoring an efficient eight points in his usual bench role. His role hasn't changed much throughout the season as Iverson struggles to find enough minutes to maintain fantasy relevance. Overall, he's posting 5.8 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 16.9 minutes per contest.
