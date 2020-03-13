Khalil Iverson: Efficient shooting in loss
Iverson supplied eight points (4-5 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 0-1 FT), four rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block in 24 minutes during Wednesday's loss to Fort Wayne.
Iverson continued his impressive shooting season with an 80 percent conversion rate during Wednesday's matchup. While his opportunities remain fairly limited, the 22-year-old's averaging an effective 6.2 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 17.1 minutes while shooting 56.8 percent from the field and 38.1 percent from three on the year.
